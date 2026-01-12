Ribbon-cutting for MLT Licensing set Jan. 14 to celebrate one-year milestone

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Community members are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration at MLT Licensing on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., marking the unveiling of the business’s new exterior sign and celebrating one year of serving Mountlake Terrace. The business opened in December 2024.

The event recognizes MLT Licensing’s continued presence in the community and a fresh new look as the office moves into its second year of service, according to the MLT Chamber of Commerce news release.

The ribbon-cutting will be a relaxed, “come-as-you-are” gathering with light refreshments and time to mingle. The office will remain open during the celebration.

Visit the MLT Chamber website to RSVP.