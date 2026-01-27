Ron Wilkinson: He loved his family, the outdoors and any kind of adventure

Ronald Jay Wilkinson

January 12, 1949-January 15, 2026

Ron Wilkinson, 77, of Edmonds, Washington, left us suddenly on January 15, 2026. Born on January 12, 1949, Ron grew up in Seattle and graduated from Queen Anne High School. He was outrageously funny, intensely curious, and wholly generous. Ron loved his family, the outdoors, and any kind of adventure. He attended the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and began his long career as an engineer by serving in the Peace Corps in Liberia, Africa in 1971.

Ron is survived by his children, Spencer Wilkinson, Eddie Wilkinson, and Corinne Moore (Cory), granddaughters Elaina and Freya, and life partner Edie Rutledge.

A celebration of life will be held at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle on February 6 at 11 a.m