Save the date: Meadowdale High School Car Show June 6

Meadowdale High School Career and Technical Organizations Family, Career, Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is partnering with Meadowdale High School’s SkillsUSA Automotive Club to host the 4th Annual Community Car Show on Saturday, June 6.

According to organizers, this student-led event draws a large audience of students, families, staff and community members. It is free and open to the public. Proceeds support FCCLA and the MHS Automotive Club, helping fund future student leadership, competitions and community engagement projects.

Those interested in entering their car or being a vendor can scan the QR Code in the flier below.

Both new and vintage cars will be on display. There will also be live music, vendors selling custom crafts, Pinewood Derby races and concessions, and performances by Meadowdale students.

Organizations are also invited to sponsor the event. Sponsorship levels include Silver ($50-$100), Gold ($100-$500) and Platinum ($500 plus), with benefits such as logo placement on event materials, public recognition during the event, and opportunities for on-site presence. If you are interested or would like more information, contact FCCLA advisor Chantel Sukraw at sukrawc@edmonds.wednet.edu or visit the website.