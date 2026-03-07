Scientist and her whale dog headline Annie Crawley’s Environmental Speaker Series March 12

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will welcome Dr. Deborah Giles, a killer whale scientist with the nonprofit SeaDoc Society, as the featured speaker in Annie Crawley’s Environmental Speaker Series Thursday, March 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.

Despite being one of the most intensively studied animal populations on Earth, the Southern Resident killer whales continue to decline, even after being on the Endangered Species List for over two decades. Giles will share how the latest non-invasive science is helping researchers better understand the physiological health — and mounting challenges— facing these iconic whales of the Salish Sea.

Giles’ work focuses on translating real-time biological data into actionable knowledge for both the public and policymakers. From on-the-water field research to collaborative conservation science, her research reveals how nutrition, stress, man-made chemicals and environmental change intersect to influence the survival of Southern Resident killer whales (SRKW).

Those attending will also meet Eba the whale dog, a great whale scat sniffing dog and research assistant. After being rescued from the streets of Sacramento, Eba moved to the Salish Sea with Giles. Since 2019, Eba has been working as a valuable member of the whale scat detection team working to save the endangered Southern Residents.

Drawing on more than a decade of leadership in whale health monitoring, Giles will provide an overview of SeaDoc Society’s SRKW Health Monitoring Program, including its innovative use of fecal sample analysis, as well as drone-captured breath samples, to assess hormone levels, stress indicators and overall whale health. She will also highlight collaborative research projects involving some of the most respected scientists and institutions in marine wildlife conservation — work that together paints a near-real-time picture of orca health and informs urgent management decisions aimed at reversing population decline.

Annie Crawley — known as Ocean Annie — is an award-winning filmmaker, underwater photographer, author and educator who connects people to nature through visual storytelling, education and ocean advocacy. A member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame, she leads the Our Ocean and You campaign and curates this Environmental Speaker Series, bringing science and storytelling together to inspire environmental stewardship. Learn more at www.AnnieCrawley.com and www.YouTube.com/AnnieCrawley

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Subtitles/closed captioning provided. Assistive listening devices are available for checkout or smartphone sync.

Learn more and register here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12.