Se Habla Media podcast for Dec. 20, 2025

Do we drive better in Latin America or in Seattle? Traffic rules change and are applied differently in each country, and getting used to driving is a whole process. Today, Jaime and Diana share their experience of arriving in the United States and driving in different cities. They also talk about which cities have the worst drivers.
