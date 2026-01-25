Se Habla Media podcast for Jan. 24, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The legacy we leave goes beyond the inheritance we pass on to our children in our wills. It’s about how we will be remembered and the impact we make in the community. In this episode, Jaime and Diana talk about how, as migrants, the legacy we leave also translates into the continuity of our cultural values.
