Se Habla Podcast for Jan. 10, 2026

One of the drastic changes migrants face upon arriving in the United States is food. The typical American diet is very different from what we’re used to in Latin America, and this affects our finances, our culture and our health in many ways. Jaime and Diana discuss the topic in this episode.
