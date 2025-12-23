Seattle man jailed in alleged robbery attempt at Grocery Outlet store

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

A 20-year-old Seattle man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this month after his alleged attempt to steal a bottle of liquor at Grocery Outlet in Mountlake Terrace caused a disruption at the store, resulting in minor injuries to the store’s co-owner.

As a result of the Friday, Dec. 12, incident, the suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree malicious mischief and minor in possession of alcohol. The suspect remains in jail on a $20,000 bail. He also has a King County warrant for second-degree robbery.

According to the Mountlake Terrace police report, store owners Tommy and Racheal Harmon said the suspect entered the store at around 4:28 p.m. They were monitoring him on security cameras after Tommy Harmon believed the man intended to steal alcohol. The suspect allegedly concealed a large BuzzBallz alcoholic drink under his jacket and attempted to leave without paying.

The couple exited the office with the intent of standing in front of the suspect near the exit and asking him to return the merchandise, which Tommy Harmon described as their standard practice and not intended to be confrontational. As they approached the suspect, Racheal Harmon reported the suspect suddenly charged toward her and attempted to punch her in the face but hit her shoulder instead.

Tommy Harmon then “tackled” the suspect, but the suspect “overpowered” Tommy and knocked him into a plant stand and a glass merchandise case that shattered while both were still on the ground, the police report said.

After a brief struggle, Tommy Harmon told police that the suspect calmed a bit and asked Harmon to “get off of him.” After Harmon complied, the suspect got up and ran throughout the store, “knocking over merchandise, yelling at customers, and making threatening statements,” the police report said.

Rachael Harmon told police that about 20 customers were in the store at the time of the attack, and all were at the back of aisles to keep their distance from the suspect. Two teenagers hid behind the checkstands with the store employees, she added.

The suspect then ran to the kitchen goods section and tried to open a packet of kitchen knives, the police report said. “As we met near the produce department, the suspect threw the knives and then punched me directly in the face,” Tommy Harmon said in the police report.

Tommy Harmon said he tackled the suspect and pinned him down until Mountlake Terrace police arrived. He reported that he sustained minor bruises and cuts on his back and a scratch on the right side of his neck during the struggle. “My employees and I felt fearful for our lives as did the customers,” he said.

Store damage from the incident was estimated at more than $1,600, including the shattered plant stand ($1,100), plants and vases ($148) and dry cleaning services for the liquor spilled on the entryway rugs and flooring ($320).

Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Mike Haynes told My MLT News that the most important thing civilian can do in such situation is to be safe. “Make sure 911 has been called and police are on the way. Beyond this, I would ask they try to be a good witness for us,” Haynes said.

The case is ongoing and the story will be updated.