Sno-Isle Genealogical Society hosts writing workshops in January, February

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will host a free, guided writing workshop to help community members turn family memories and genealogy research into written stories.

The recurring workshop will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Jan. 14 and 28, and Feb. 11 and 25, 2026, at the Humble House at Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

The workshop focuses on progress rather than perfection. Participants do not need to be writers or have completed their research. The sessions provide a supportive, hands-on space to write short family stories or personal connections to history with guidance and help finding historical context as needed. All skill levels are welcome.

The workshop is offered in connection with the America 250 Celebration. During each session, the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Library will be open.

Space is limited. To sign up, call 425-775-6267 or stop by the library. There is no cost to attend, and membership is not required.