Snohomish County Climate Action Advisory Committee seeking new members

Snohomish County’s Office of Energy and Sustainability seeks community members to serve on the Climate Action Advisory Committee. Launched in 2019, the committee is intended to provide input on policy and strategies that help the County operate more sustainably, protect public health, preserve the environment and build resilience to climate change.

Qualified applicants must have expertise in climate change and sustainability matters and reside, work or show evidence of special interest in Snohomish County. Applicants cannot be a county employee. Committee members are intended represent expertise from a variety of industries and backgrounds, including at least two local students enrolled in high school and college under the age of 23.

There are currently four vacancies on the committee. Learn more and apply here.

A full list of County board and commission vacancies can be found here.

