Snohomish County gets ready for annual Point-in-Time Count. Here’s how you can participate

Snohomish County’s annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count will commence during the last week of January.

The County Department of Human Services, as well as other community and human service providers, will do the PIT Count on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Service-based counts will occur through Feb. 2.

The PIT Count is “a comprehensive assessment covering individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” according to a Jan. 8 County news release. This includes people in emergency shelters or transitional housing, on the streets or in places not intended for habitation.

Those interested in helping with the PIT Count can contact Snoco-PITCount@snoco.org or 425-388-3922.

During the PIT Count, the county will be divided into four areas: South County (Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace); Central (Everett and Mukilteo); East County (Sultan, Monroe, Snohomish and Lake Stevens); and North County (Arlington, Marysville, Stanwood, Granite Falls, Darrington and Stanwood).

Data from the PIT Count helps secure federal and state funding to address homelessness. It also helps give a snapshot of homelessness in the countya certain area, and identifies which demographic groups are impacted the most.

Last year’s PIT Count results showed that 1,140 people in the county were either staying in a shelter or transitional housing or living without shelter, the My Neighborhood News Group reported. That is down 1.8%, or 21 people, from 2024.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





