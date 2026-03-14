Snohomish County nonprofit that has built 26 homes so far celebrates 35 years of service

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A local nonprofit organization focused on building, repairing and preserving housing turned 35 years old this year.

“Together with our partners, supporters and volunteers, we are preparing for a year that will shape the next chapter of housing stability in Snohomish County,” the organization said in a Jan. 14 announcement.

Founded in 1991, Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County has partnered with families to build 26 homes. Since 2020, the organization has carried out home repair services in 48 households.

Habitat Snohomish’s home repair and preservation program helps low-income homeowners – particularly seniors, veterans and people with disabilities – remain safely and stably housed. The program includes painting and roofing services.

“In addition to creating affordable home ownership, we think it’s just as valuable to make sure that people keep their homes,” said Pratima Stanton, director of development for Habitat Snohomish.

Habitat Snohomish also provides homeownership education services. The organization has stores in Lynnwood (16929 Hwy 99) and Everett (2302 Broadway) that supply affordable materials such as furniture, tools, lumber and cabinets.

Habitat Snohomish Executive Director Steven Li told the My Neighborhood News Group that a lot of the homes they have built over the years are single-family homes. The land those homes sit on was either donated to or purchased by the organization.

Li said he has seen prices for land skyrocket over the last five to 10 years.

“These days land and property is the hardest piece of the puzzle to solve,” Li said. “There’s just not much, and it’s very, very expensive.”

Li said Habitat Snohomish is trying to figure out how to navigate “this new world of building homes when housing isn’t affordable.” He said the organization is looking to the future and trying to learn how it can continue doing its work with a larger impact.

Habitat Snohomish chooses the family who gets to live in their build through an application process. Li said the main qualifier is that the household must be considered low income or earn 80% or less of the area median income.

“We’re really trying to … open up opportunities to get into the home ownership market,” Li said.

Habitat Snohomish’s most recent build was in Everett. It is a small single-family home that took about 18 months to design and build. Li said about 100 people submitted pre-applications of interest for the home.

This year also marks Habitat for Humanity International’s 50th anniversary. It is a global nonprofit that exists across the United States and in about 70 other countries. It builds, renovates and repairs affordable homes while partnering with families.

Those interested in Habitat Snohomish’s homeownership program can go here. Volunteering information can be found here, and donations can be made here.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Group. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.