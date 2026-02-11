Snohomish County Rapid Response to lead Community Action Training Feb. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Snohomish County Rapid Response will lead an “Educate and Activate” training session from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmmonds.

“Community Action Training: Support Our Immigrant Neighbors” is designed for community members who wish to better understand the challenges faced by immigrant neighbors and learn how to offer meaningful support during these challenging times. Attendees will gain insight into local immigration realities, receive guidance on effective allyship, and explore resources available through Snohomish County Rapid Response.

The event is free and open to the public. No prior knowledge or experience is required. Registration not required.