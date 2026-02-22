Snohomish County sports tourism has $42M impact, plus two Sports Commission awards

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Snohomish County Sports Commission reported that it supported more than 150 sports tournaments in 2025 and welcomed over 230,000 visitors to the area. These events generated approximately $42 million, the Commission said, with nearly 43,000 room nights booked and a record number of 37 different sports played throughout 12 communities.

Snohomish County hosted 14 tournaments, including included Quadballfest: Seattle, Ignite Robotics Quantum Spooktacular Competition, Tulalip March Madness Basketball Tournament, Seattle Handball Cup, Nitro Circus “Off The Rails” World Tour, USA Artistic Swimming Rising Star Camp and Battle of the Flags flag football tournament. Some annual sports tournaments include Everett 3on3 presented by Boeing, Harvey Cup, Lake Stevens Pickleball Classic, Fairfest 3on3 basketball, Candyland Gymnastics Invitational, Ice Fest Skating Competition, EnduroCross and Spartan races.

The Snohomish County Sports Commission also works with several local organizations that host annual sports tournaments and monthly weekend events throughout the year. According to a news release, these partners are Perfect Game Northwest Baseball, USA Softball of Seattle, National Softball Association of Washington, Snohomish Youth Soccer Club, Kayak Point Disc Golf, DieHard RC Family Park and DYSports LLC.

Washington State Scholastic Esports Association’s 2025 Spring State Championships was awarded the Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award, presented by Sports Destination Management. This high school esports competition was hosted for the first time in Snohomish County at the Lynnwood Event Center, and it featured 32 high school teams that competed in Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League and Valorant games.

The Commission was recently honored with the SportsEvents Magazine 2026 Readers’ Choice Award as an All-Star Destination Partner. The organization also won a second award as Landyn Olson, sports development coordinator, received the SportsEvents Magazine 2026 Readers’ Choice Award for the Rising Star in Sports Event Planning.