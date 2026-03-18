Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrests Mountlake Terrace man on multiple charges

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A 63-year-old Mountlake Terrace man has been arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and suboxone strips, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was made last week by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, in partnership with the Everett Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team, and follows an investigation that began in mid-2025. As part of the operation, detectives executed two search warrants, one at a residence in the 4500 block of 229th Place Southwest in Mountlake Terrace, and another in the 2700 block of Northeast 125th Street in Seattle.

During the two residential search warrants, detectives seized:

Fentanyl powder: 923 grams (over 2 pounds)

Fentanyl pills (“blues”): 312.9 grams

Methamphetamine: 962.4 grams (over 2 pounds)

Suboxone strips: 1,326.5 grams (hundreds of individual strips)

Cash: $2,606

The investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office said.