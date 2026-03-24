Sound Transit light rail Crosslake Connection opens March 28

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Sound Transit will open the Crosslake Connection on Saturday, March 28, marking the first time Link light rail trains carry passengers across Lake Washington.

Crosslake trains are scheduled to begin service at about 10 a.m., following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Opening day celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and street fair at Sam Smith Park, in partnership with the Northwest African American Museum. Additional festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Mercer Island Station, in partnership with the Mercer Island Chamber of Commerce, as well as at nine other stations across the expanded system through 2 p.m.

Information about opening day activities is available at the Sound Transit website.

Riders can explore the expanded 2 Line between International District/Chinatown Station and South Bellevue Station and participate in the “Discover. Stamp. Win!” promotion for a chance to win prizes from event sponsors. Details are available at https://www.soundtransit.org/crosslake/dsw.

The first 1,000 participants to turn in completed entries at the Welcome Tent at Sam Smith Park will receive a commemorative reversible bucket hat provided by presenting sponsor Microsoft.

Microsoft will also distribute 3,000 commemorative ORCA cards, each loaded with the value of one light rail round trip, available at the Welcome Tent and from event ambassadors while supplies last.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, roll or use transit to reach events. Shuttle service will operate every 15 minutes from Mount Baker Station and South Bellevue Station to the ribbon-cutting location between 7 and 10 a.m. Lime will offer free rides on opening day with the code CROSSLAKE26.

Bicycle parking will be available at all stations. Judkins Park Station includes racks for 36 bikes, a bike room for 32 bikes and four on-demand BikeLink lockers. The Cascade Bicycle Club will provide a bike valet at the station during opening day. Mercer Island Station includes racks for 50 bikes, a bike room for 20 bikes and 24 BikeLink lockers.

Service on both the 1 Line and 2 Line will run daily from approximately 5 a.m. to midnight. Trains are scheduled to arrive about every eight minutes during peak periods at new stations and every 10 to 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

Combined service between Lynnwood City Center Station and International District/Chinatown Station will provide trains every four to five minutes.