Sounder special playoff service to Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game Jan. 17

With ongoing highway construction in the region, Seattle sports can take take Sound Transit’s Sounder train to this weekend’s Seahawks game. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Saturday, Jan. 17, for the 5 p.m. Seahawks playoff game against the 49ers.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 2:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Parking is available at all Sounder stations. An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link’s 1 Line light rail service runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake, Kent Des Moines, Star Lake and Federal Way Downtown.