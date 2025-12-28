South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Dec. 29-Jan. 4 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

New Year’s Resolutions Rooted in Real Life

New Year’s Day has always carried extra weight for me. Jan. 1 isn’t just a fresh calendar page — it’s also my birthday. A double milestone. A symbolic moment that practically begs for reflection, reinvention, and in the past, a list of ambitious resolutions.

And if I’m being honest, I’ve gotten very good at setting myself up for failure.

For years, my resolutions were built around becoming someone I admired — someone more disciplined, more polished, more accomplished. But striving to be someone else is exhausting. And it leaves very little room for joy.

I know this about myself now. I will never eat perfectly. I will not run a marathon. My house will never be spotless for more than five consecutive minutes. And wisdom has taught me something important: Those achievements wouldn’t make me happier anyway.

The things that actually make my life fulfilling are much simpler. Slowing down. Laughing with my family. Sitting down for a meal around the table, even if it’s just reheated chicken nuggets and French fries. Attending board game nights with friends (I have a game-night crew now, which feels like such a gift). Going out dancing with my friends. Saying yes to my favorite dessert once in a while — without any shame for indulging in something delicious. Sipping tea while I bask in the sun as it beams through our front windows. Collecting houseplants and seeing them sprout and grow.

This year, instead of chasing a “better” version of me, I’m making my life reflect the richness that’s already here. Wisdom isn’t self-improvement; it’s self-acceptance and treasuring each moment.

So if you’re feeling the pressure of resolutions this week, consider giving yourself a different kind of gift. One rooted in becoming more yourself, not less.

There are so many local options for nurturing your passions and having fun locally, as well as lots of New Year’s Eve events to ring in 2026 this week. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Free Fun

Free Days at Washington State Parks on Jan. 1 and 19



Start your new year by getting out in nature! Washington designated 12 fee-free days in 2026 when you don’t need a Discover Pass to park at Washington State Parks and other state-managed natural areas. These free days, great for family time in nature, include New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day this month. Free access applies to day use only (overnight stays and facility rentals still require a pass).

New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Game Sessions and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries regularly host a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, teens can drop in at Edmonds Library to get their Game On and play Nintendo Switch favorites like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from 4 – 5:30 p.m., with snacks provided.

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, families can join a Noon Year’s Eve Party at Edmonds Library with stories, music, and crafts as you ring in 2026 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, Jan. 2, kids and tweens can stop by Edmonds Library from noon to 1 p.m. for a free LEGO building session, with bricks provided.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Edmonds Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day

Looking for a cool way to start a refreshing new year? The annual Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge returns on New Year’s Day, inviting locals and visitors to kick off 2026 by braving the chilly Puget Sound waters at Brackett’s Landing. Now in its 17th year, the tradition draws “plungers” of all ages who run or walk into the cold water to celebrate the New Year. Show up at 1 p.m. Participants should bring a warm change of clothes and towels. Whether you jump in or cheer from shore, it’s a fun for the whole family.

Cheap Thrills

Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events



Looking for a New Year’s Eve celebration for all ages? Check out these fun, kid-friendly options.

Arena Sport Mill Creek From 6 to 10 p.m., join a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration with arcade games, laser tag, a pizza buffet, party favors and a balloon drop to welcome 2026 — tickets required.

Noon Year’s Eve Colorful Countdown at Seattle Children’s Museum

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy three festive ball drops (at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.) with 10,000 colorful balls and hands-on creative activities like screen-printing, paintball art, confetti slime and wishing wand-making for families with young kids.

Family and Late-Night New Year’s Eve at Dave & Buster’s in Lynnwood Celebrate New Year’s Eve with two ticketed experiences for all ages: A family friendly session from 4-7 p.m. and a late-night party from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate NYE Bowling: 2–9:30 p.m., plus cosmic bowling from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. with celebration packs and a midnight toast Skating: 6 p.m.–1 a.m. (skating ends 11:40 p.m. with a midnight celebration)

New Year’s Eve at Seattle Center

While not specifically a kids-only event, the New Year’s at the Needle show is great for all ages. Featuring an immersive light show, live music, an awesome fireworks show, and more, there is plenty for families to enjoy together — either in person or at home on local TV stations. Fireworks are on display at midnight. My family loves taking the Link light rail to Westlake Center Station and then riding to Seattle Center on the Monorail, which takes ORCA cards for fare payment.



Date Night: Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

First and third Fridays of the month

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming, or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that work for your schedule this week.

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Donate to Washington and the Pacific Northwest Flood Relief Fundraisers

As the Pacific Northwest recovers from severe flooding, verified GoFundMe fundraisers and nonprofits, including the American Red Cross, are providing on-the-ground relief, from evacuation assistance to basic needs. Donations are protected by GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee, ensuring contributions directly help those impacted. Visit GoFundMe’s Washington Flood Relief page to support verified relief efforts.

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

Food banks have seen more people needing assistance in recent months due to various factors. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.