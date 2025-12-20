Start 2026 creatively with online Craft and Chat through Sno-Isle Libraries Jan. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Get 2026 off to a creative start with Craft and Chat, an online Sno-Isle Libraries social event from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2 that offers you the opportunity to skill share, learn about library resources and make connections with fellow crafters.

This Craft and Chat is for those whose creativity gets flowing after the sun goes down. All types of crafts and crafters are welcome.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will have the Zoom link.

Learn more and register here.