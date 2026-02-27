Sweet time of year: Girl Scout Cookie sales begin

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Members of local Girl Scout troops on Thursday began selling cookies outside stores, with the sales continuing through March 15. Enjoy your favorites — Thin Mints, anyone?– or try Exploremores –a Rocky Road-based treat.

“With each cookie purchase, you’re supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow and thrive through all of life’s adventures,” organizers said in an announcement, noting that the Western Washington organization includes 15,000-plus members. “Plus all proceeds stay local, at the troop and Council level, to help fund life-changing, Girl Scout-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long in your community.”

Need help finding cookies? Use the Girl Scouts of Western Washington Cookie Finder tool here.





