The Traveler and The Bishop take on Christian nationalism during Edmonds event

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

It was standing room only at two back-to-back events Friday at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, where Edmonds-based European travel guide Rick Steves and Lutheran Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee issued a call to protect democracy from what they described as the growing threat of Christian nationalism.

Steves and Wee have become familiar faces around Edmonds, often seen together at the summer market, the Edmonds Arts Festival and other local gatherings. While the two share a personal relationship, their connection extends well beyond this to a shared conviction and commitment to speak out against what they see as a growing existential threat to American democracy.

During an interview following the Friday presentations, they said they’re speaking out now because they see this moment as both dangerous and deeply destructive — and both feel strongly that remaining silent is no longer an option. Recalling the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice” — they argued that someone has to “bend the arc to justice” before it bends in darker directions.

“If you have a platform… it’s a responsibility to use it,” Steves said, adding that using his notoriety and “bully pulpit” in this way is “good citizenship.”

Steves, a longtime member at Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church, said that the increasing use of out-of-context Christian principles to support political agendas and ultimately undermine American democracy is particularly vexing.

“I just take personal offense to those that knowingly con people to their agenda by capitalizing on their faith, and using this to mask them from understanding that they’re being duped,” he said.

“They are using all these scriptures and just twisting them,” Wee added. “It’s really good to bring this message outside of a church and to be straight with it.”

Drawing from the biblical book of Esther, she put it more bluntly: “We’ve been born for such a time as this… this is the time, and we need to speak.”

“The Traveler, the Bishop, American Democracy, and Christian Nationalism” began with Steves welcoming attendees and setting the stage for the rest of the evening by describing the threat of Christian nationalism to both faith and democracy in the U.S. He also described his fear of the MAGA movement’s intentional reordering of American society to serve the ends of the rich and powerful.

He went on to draw parallels between Project 2025 (which he likened to the “dictator’s playbook”) and how he said it mirrors techniques used in the 1930s to foster the rise of facism. He said this includes controlling media and propaganda, destroying institutions of checks and balances, dismantling and discrediting courts and the media, replacing experienced government officials with political loyalists, crushing dissent by labeling protest groups as enemies of the state and domestic terrorists, and weaponizing law enforcement to intimidate critics.

Steves continued by equating Christian nationalism today with historical examples of how religion has been co-opted to justify authoritarian power, citing Arab and Indian dictators who used Muslim and Hindu nationalism respectively, and how Christian Nazis recast Jesus as an Aryan hero. In each case, he argues, religion was co‑opted to sanctify authoritarian power, not to advance genuine faith.

Steves concluded with a call to solidarity, insisting that solidarity is not a luxury but a necessity in this moment when American democracy is at real risk. Drawing on historic movements from Gdańsk to the Baltic human chains, he argued that this generation must now do what others did before us: Stand side by side, across party and ideological lines, in a broad, non‑violent resistance to authoritarianism.

According to Steves, Project 2025 is not hypothetical but a “serious, smart, determined blueprint” already being implemented to dismantle democracy. He describes Trump and his administration as “waging a war on America,” killing its “heart and soul from within.” He rejects the idea that those opposing this effort are a “lunatic far-left fringe,” emphasizing that the people who see the danger are Democrats, Republicans and independents who are patriots and pro‑democracy.

“We may care about many different issues,” he said, “but without democracy we can forget most of that other stuff, because everything depends on whether our government remains of, by and for the people. Our freedoms and civil liberties are not for sale, and if we recognize our shared power we can act together to defend and renew American democracy.”

“Democracy is on the line now, it’s our turn to defend it, and if we stand together in solidarity we can do this,” Steves concluded.

Steves’ talk was followed by a short break, allowing the audience to stand and stretch during a video of Bruce Springsteen performing Streets of Minneapolis, his tribute to the recent events in that city. (You can view the video here but a warning that it includes graphic clips of protests and violence that some may find disturbing.)

Steves was followed by Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee, who offered a sermon emphasizing the importance of faith and resistance supported with biblical scriptures and historical references. She specifically spoke out against Christian nationalism and the weaponizing of scripture, including the harm this can cause and why it contradicts core Christian teachings.

“I am an American, and I love my country,” she began. “I firmly believe in the ongoing struggle toward liberty and justice for all. I’m also a Christian and I follow Jesus.”

Speaking as “a pastor and a bishop,” she went on to explain her conviction that the Bible is a “varied, human-written, God-inspired collection of books that helps people understand who God is and how God works in the world.” She added that “no single verse stands alone, but must be read in context with the broader arc of scripture.”

Wee said that “we are in a fraught time, and we cannot afford to stand silent…as the people in this current administration, the Trump administration, use the principles of Christian nationalism to further their agenda of hate, bigotry, greed, power and control.”

She added that “Christian nationalism has no place in either Christianity or patriotism,” calling it “a fake religion that invokes the name of God while pretending that God is only serving them,” one that “turns God… into a mascot for the Empire.”

Rather than defending Christian values, she argued, such leaders are “breaking the First Commandment again and again,” and what they promote is “not faithfulness…but rather idolatry dressed up as Christian values and patriotism.”

She cited Romans 13:1 as a prime example of how Christian nationalism distorts scripture to serve power. This verse — “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities” —has been “repeatedly weaponized to demand unquestioning obedience to those in power,” from slavery and Nazi Germany to apartheid and now “against protesters and critics of the current administration,” she said.

“When one verse out of more than 31,000 verses is used to justify power over people,” she said, “scripture stops being good news and becomes a weapon. This is abuse of the scriptures and, quite frankly, an abomination that turns the Bible and even Jesus himself into tools of hate, bigotry, greed, power and control, rather than sources of liberation and justice. It invokes God’s name while serving its own interests turning faith into a tool of control to justify actions that contradict Christian values such as [recent examples of] lying about tax cuts and condoning violence.”

Wee concluded by calling on attendees to perform “active, communal resistance” against the modern “empire” [the Trump administration] and Christian nationalism.

“We cannot be disengaged, we cannot remain silent,” she said. “We must stand up — together in solidarity — against the empire and with all who are in the path of its destruction: the poor and unhoused… black and brown communities… indigenous peoples… immigrants and refugees… our LGBTQIA plus siblings, especially our trans siblings… women… people living with disabilities… [and] people in rural communities.”

“Following Jesus means to stand where he stood, confronting religious and political powers that exploit the vulnerable, entering the halls of power and [refusing] to back down, and doing this not with violence, but with courage, words and actions, while trusting that “love… is stronger than fear, stronger than hate, stronger than empire and even stronger than death.”

“Thank you so much,” Wee said in closing. “This has been an unforgettable gathering. Let’s make this country one we can be proud of.”

The presentation was video recorded and will be available soon on Rick Steves’ Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ricksteves).