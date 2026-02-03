Tickets now on sale for 8th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Tickets are now on sale for the 8th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day, taking place Saturday, March 7. This year’s inspiring theme, “Give to Gain,” celebrates generosity, collaboration, and the powerful impact women create when they invest in one another and their communities. When women thrive, we all rise.

This uplifting half-day event brings together women, allies, community leaders, and changemakers for brunch, keynote presentations, breakout sessions, networking and a hosted Happy Hour. Designed to spark connection, inspiration and collective action, the event invites participants to explore how giving — through time, resources, advocacy, and mentorship — creates positive ripple effects throughout the community.

Opening keynote speaker Alexandria (“Lexi”) Lutz, founder of Opt Inspire, Inc. and senior corporate counsel at Nordstrom, will share insights on how small acts of service can lead to extraordinary change. The program will conclude with a closing keynote from Angelique Leone, vice president of the Community Foundation of Snohomish County. Her three decades of nonprofit leadership and philanthropic advising will offer a compelling perspective on generosity and community transformation.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Purchase your tickets here.

If you have questions or want to get involved, contact Robin.ullman@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org