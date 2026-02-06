Washington Family Engagement opens registration for parent leadership course

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Washington Family Engagement has opened registration for the Spring 2026 cohort of the Institute for Parent Leadership (IPL), a free, online leadership course for parents, caregivers and those who work with families. The course is offered in English and Spanish and runs on Saturdays, from March 14, through May 16.

K-12 educators earn 10, free, OSPI-approved clock hours upon completing this course.

According to a Washington Family Engagement news release, more than 830 parent leaders have graduated statewide. The organization said that IPL strengthens participants’ ability to partner with schools, navigate public systems and engage confidently in civic processes. IPL graduates consistently rate this program 5 stars.

“This course changed my life. It gave me the practical tools and the confidence I needed to become a stronger civic advocate and an engaged parent,” one parent said. “I met other parents and felt heard, seen and validated.”

Learn more and register here.