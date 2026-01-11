Washington State Ferries to host online community meetings Jan. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Washington State Ferries leadership will look back on 2025 and what’s to come in 2026 at two online community meetings at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Each meeting will begin with a recap of 2025, which saw the restoration of full domestic service and the system’s highest ridership since 2019, the ferry system said in a news release. There will also be updates on workforce development, the upcoming state legislative session, new ferries and vessel charging. The majority of the meeting time will be reserved for questions from the public.

WSF online community meetings information

When: Noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21

Where: Online via Zoom

Details: Prior registration is required for these virtual meetings. Each meeting will cover the same material and is designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Participants will be able to ask questions and anyone can also provide comments ahead of time via email. After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF’s community participation page.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state’s drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.