WSDOT announces $12.16 million in awards to expand electric vehicle charging across Washington

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has awarded five companies a total of $12.16 million in federal funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to improve charging station access.

The grants were announced Thursday, Jan. 29, to build 14 new electric vehicle charging stations along Interstate 90, US 97, US 195 and US 395.

“These projects fill key gaps in the state’s highway EV charging network and will make electric vehicle travel even more convenient,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. “We’re pleased to invest these federal funds with companies that will now build, operate and maintain these charging stations.”

NEVI Round 1 grant recipients include Electric Era, Energy Northwest, EV Gateway, EVgo and Tesla. Between the five companies, they will build charging stations within the next 24 months at 14 key locations along four interstate highways.

The new EV charging stations will be located along:

I-90 in Cle Elum, Ellensburg, George, Issaquah, Moses Lake, North Bend, Ritzville and Veradale

US 97 in Goldendale and Toppenish

US 195 in Colfax and Pullman

US 395 in Chewelah and Kettle Falls

The NEVI Program funding is expected to:

Meet EV drivers’ demand for convenient and affordable fast charging services.

Provide seamless development of EV charging along I-90, allowing EV drivers more charging capability.

Expand the state’s EV footprint within 25 miles of the Idaho and Oregon state lines and within 50 miles of the Canadian border.

The state’s NEVI grant awards program and award announcements were paused by federal officials in 2025. WSDOT’s plan was reinstated in July after a preliminary court injunction in a lawsuit brought by several states, including Washington. Monday, Jan. 26, a federal judge ruled in favor of the states, concluding the federal funds had been unlawfully withheld.