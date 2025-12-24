Yellow Bee Market & Cafe coming to Mountlake Terrace in 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Terrace Station in Mountlake Terrace will be the home of Yellow Bee Market & Cafe in the fall 2026. This growing, locally owned chain was started in Seattle on East Yesler Way in 2024 by Brian Hoang, who also co-founded the Hong Kong Market chain of international supermarkets in the Seattle area.

Realtor Brynn Estelle Telkamp, who represents Terrace Station, told My MLT News that Hoang selected Mountlake Terrace because of the growing development in Terrace Station.

“With over 1,300 new residential homes with an estimated 1,600 people living on the block at Terrace Station and the two new planned buildings on 236th Street — coupled with the Sound Transit rail stop — the neighborhood services were needed,” she said.

In an interview with Seattle-based architecture firm Tiscareno Associates in 2024, Hoang said that the concept of the a compact supermarket came up when he saw many mid-size townhomes and apartments were being built in the Seattle area.

“The first thing that came to my mind was about people and traffic is food. How do people get their groceries? Carrying large bags of groceries on public transit is no pleasant task,” he said.

Telkamp said Yellow Bee Market is part of the “urban living and convenience” in Terrace Station. “Its really about the critical mass of all of the tenants and open or opening,” she said, adding that The Collective Fitness Club and Swanky Scoop Ice Cream Shop will join Yellow Bee in 2026.