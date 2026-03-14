Art Beat feature: A converted step van is turning heads and pages

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On a gray, rainy Pacific Northwest day, a wine-magenta van glows with the words “Lost the Plot” in white lettering. The roaming literary shop is run by owner Ash Hoffman. She invited My Neighborhood News Group to step inside the van, where black shelves line the walls with books in bright pinks, purples, reds and blues – a kaleidoscopic display of fiction, fantasy, romance and more.

Lost the Plot is a mobile bookstore based in Mountlake Terrace that travels throughout the greater Seattle area, hosting pop-ups and themed events from a retrofitted step van that opens into a wonder-filled bookstore.

The vintage-style flooring and decorative moulding evoke the feeling of an antique bookstore, perhaps in Pioneer Square. The space is compact, designed primarily for browsing. Bookish merch is thoughtfully curated and tucked into small nooks throughout.

The van itself was retrofitted by All Weird Days in Seattle, a company that specializes in van conversions. It’s decked out with plenty of lighting, fully equipped with solar panels and runs on battery power.

The space isn’t really designed for sitting comfortably and reading quietly; instead, the narrative unfolds in movement. Stories are taken out to the places where people already gather.

Near the front, a small rolling cart holds books neatly wrapped in black paper and tied with twine; each personalized and labeled with a different genre. “It’s my bestseller,” Hoffman said. It’s the Blind Date with a Book display that invites readers to choose a mystery book. “People love them,” she said.

Hoffman added that she truly loves the mobile model of her business. The idea for Lost the Plot grew out of several years working in marketing and then leaving. “I worked in marketing for seven or eight years, and during COVID I got very burnt out and decided it was time for something else,” she said. For a time, she experimented with different projects, including streaming on Twitch, while figuring out what direction she wanted her life to take.

Owning a bookstore had always been a dream for Hoffman, but opening a traditional brick-and-mortar shop felt a little out of reach. When she discovered the concept of the mobile bookstore about a year ago, it just clicked. After researching the idea and finding a step van to convert, she decided to roll with it.

The name Lost the Plot reflects both a playful literary reference and a personal turning point for her. “At some point in my life, I just felt like I had lost the plot,” Hoffman said. “The deeper meaning of the name is knowing that it’s okay to switch gears in life.”

I asked what sets Lost the Plot apart from other bookstores and pop-ups, and Hoffman said the biggest difference is, of course, mobility. Because the shop operates out of a van, she can easily bring it to different neighborhoods and events throughout the region.

That same flexibility has also led to partnerships with other small businesses. Hoffman frequently sets up at breweries, coffee shops and retail spaces, creating events that bring customers to both businesses. “Partnering with small businesses is really core to our model,” she said. “It’s a win-win situation because we can bring customers to each other, and I get a place to park.”

The mobile bookstore primarily carries adult fiction, with a small selection of young adult titles. “We have space limitations, so we focus on adult fiction,” Hoffman said. “We don’t carry children’s books right now because that’s almost like a completely different industry.”

She prioritizes books by underrepresented voices. Much of the shop’s inventory features authors who are queer, BIPOC or disabled, along with works by women and independent writers. The shop also highlights regional talent, with sections dedicated to Northwest authors in genres like fantasy and romance. “We work with a lot of local authors by buying [books] directly from them or ordering them from the distributors.”

Looking ahead, Hoffman said she hopes to continue growing Lost the Plot while keeping its mobile flexibility. The shop may eventually expand its inventory, possibly adding children’s books in the future, though those plans are still developing.

For the future, she envisions a hybrid model that combines the mobile bookstore with a small brick-and-mortar storefront. A permanent space would allow for regular hours and smaller events while the van continues traveling to pop-ups and local businesses. “I’m keeping an eye out for spots, but I’m not in any big rush,” Hoffman said.

The phrase “lost the plot” suggests a story that has wandered off-track. Here, Hoffman redefines it as a mission to bring community together and turn uncertainty into a shared love of books and all things bookish.

Lost the Plot will appear at the Edmonds Night Market at Firdale Village from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 20. Readers can also follow the shop’s schedule online or on social media for upcoming pop-ups and events.