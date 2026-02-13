Artists sought for murals, shows, art projects

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

There are several opportunities for artists in Lynnwood and in Snohomish County in 2026 as the City seeks people to create art installations, murals and participate in an art show.

More details and application/submission links can be found on the City’s website.

FIFA World Cup soccer ball art project

Thanks to a grant from the Economic Alliance Snohomish County, the City is looking for 20 people to create large soccer ball art projects ahead of the games this summer. Each participant or group will receive $200.

Submission deadline: March 31.

Learn more here.

Lynnwood Senior Center community garden mural

The City of Lynnwood is searching for an artist for a mural on the wall of the senior center next to the community garden, for a negotiable budget of $9,600.

Application deadline: April 5. An artist will be selected May 28 with expected completion in August.

Learn more here.

City Hall art gallery

Applications are open for the fourth-annual Lynnwood Artists show in City Hall. The exhibit is juried by the Lynnwood Arts Commission, with two $200 “people’s choice” awards available. There is no entry fee and artists of all ages and experience are encouraged to apply.

Submission deadline: April 12.

Results will be available May 8 and the gallery will be displayed from June 1 to July 10. An artist’s reception is scheduled for June 11.

Learn more here.

Lynnwood Idol

Lynnwood’s children’s singing competition for is back for another year and the winners could take home up to $500. There will be two competitions, one for grades K-5 and another for 6th to 12th. Participants will first enter with a video submission, followed by an in-person finals competition performance May 31. The two winners will perform at CELEBRATE! Lynnwood June 26.

Submission deadline: April 30

Learn more here.

Snohomish County hydroelectric powerhouse mural

Snohomish County Public Utilities District seeks an artist for a Pacific Northwest-inspired mural at the Woods Creek Hydroelectric Powerhouse in Monroe. The budget is $10,000, with preference given to artists living within the County. Prior large-scale mural experience is preferred.

Application deadline: March 10.

Learn more here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.