AskMeAnything: First Terrace Talk of 2026 with city manager set for Feb. 25

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host its first “Terrace Talk” of 2026 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., and online via Microsoft Teams.

Held quarterly, Terrace Talk is a casual public forum where City Manager Jeff Niten connects directly with residents in a hybrid #AskMeAnything format. The Feb. 25 session will focus on budget developments and updates, while giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions on any city-related topic.

The event is free and open to the public.

Click on this link to join online.

Meeting ID: 262 574 369 852 61; Passcode: mP2YX9Wi. No advanced reservations required.