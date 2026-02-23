AskMeAnything: First Terrace Talk of 2026 with city manager set for Feb. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The City of Mountlake Terrace will host its first “Terrace Talk” of 2026 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., and online via Microsoft Teams.
Held quarterly, Terrace Talk is a casual public forum where City Manager Jeff Niten connects directly with residents in a hybrid #AskMeAnything format. The Feb. 25 session will focus on budget developments and updates, while giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions on any city-related topic.
The event is free and open to the public.
Click on this link to join online.
Meeting ID: 262 574 369 852 61; Passcode: mP2YX9Wi. No advanced reservations required.
