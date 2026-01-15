Call for artists and musicians for 2026 Terrace Summer Nights

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Terrace Summer Nights: Music is returning to the Civic Campus and Terrace Creek Park this summer, and artists are encouraged to apply. Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks is accepting submissions now from local bands and musicians. The event is free.

The Call for Artist form is available on the City’s website. Forms must be submitted before 4 p.m. on March 5. Selected artists will be notified in April.

Terrace Summer Nights: Music will take place in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Performances will be:

July 9 and 23: 4:30-7 p.m. at the Civic Campus

July 16 and 30 at Terrace Creek Park.

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick: 425-744-6287; email: aappelwick@mltwa.gov.