Cascade Symphony presents Brahms’ Double Concerto March 9

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra continues its 2025-26 season at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, with a program featuring works by Edward Elgar, Ferdinand Herold, Johannes Brahms and Gustav Mahler at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Twin sisters Jacqueline and Katherine Audas, members of the Seattle Symphony, will perform as soloists in Brahms’ Double Concerto for violin and cello.

The concert opens with Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” March No. 3 and includes the Overture to the opera “Zampa” by Herold. The program concludes with the “Langsam” movement from Mahler’s Symphony No. 3.

Music Director Michael Miropolsky said the Mahler movement offers “one of the most touching expressions of redemption through love in the symphonic repertoire.”

A preconcert lecture by KING-FM personality Dave Beck begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for those under 50 and $10 for youth 12 and younger. Tickets are available through the Edmonds Center for the Arts website, by phone at 425-275-9595 or in person at the box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with extended hours on performance nights.

More information is available at www.cascadesymphony.org