Catherine Armstrong: Funeral mass set for March 25 in Bellevue

Catherine Armstrong

1937 – 2026

Catherine Armstrong passed away in her sleep, surrounded by her family, late Wednesday evening, March 11, 2026. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Frances and Paul Thompson. She was a graduate of Marycliff High School where she excelled in debate and served as the dreaded Hall Monitor. After high school Kate continued ballet dancing and worked as a bank teller. She met and married Ken, her husband of 61 years. Kate and Ken moved to Seattle and then Edmonds, Washington, where they raised and are survived by four children: Peter, John (Lucia Armstrong), Margaret and Elizabeth (Matthew Quick). She will be remembered fondly by their grandchildren: Natasha Strange (Calie Strange), Stephen Armstrong, John Kenneth Armstrong, Peter Ouvind Armstrong, Jacob Quick and Benjamin Quick and their great-grandchildren: Lily Armstrong, Francis Strange and Haakon Strange, as well as many nieces and nephews.

After moving to Edmonds Kate got her realtors license and worked for several years selling homes in the Edmonds and surrounding areas. Once retired Ken and Kate moved to the Green Lake neighborhood in Seattle, and made more friends, before Ken needed to enter an assisted living facility. In Kate’s later years she made a home and countless friends at Cogir of Mill Creek and Merrill Gardens in Kirkland.

A funeral mass will be held for Kate March 25, 2026, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue at 11:00, followed by a reception, then a private burial at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Edmonds.