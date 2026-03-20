City of Mountlake Terrace shares park project updates for spring

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The City of Mountlake Terrace has been working on several large park projects. Here are the latest updates as of spring 2026.

Ballinger viewing platform and trails:

This ongoing project is under several stages of construction. While most trail work and plantings are complete, the new viewing platform, park entrance and boardwalk crossings are still under construction, according to the City’s press release.

This past fall, the project site experienced heavy rainfall that flooded parts of the park, which made it challenging to complete the remaining work during the winter. The project was suspended, and the contractor is set to return this spring to complete the work.

Veterans Memorial Park Trails: The trail project at Veterans Memorial Park has made a lot of progress this past year, completing major work like installing rockery walls, paved trails, a new pedestrian bridge and new lighting system, according to the press release.

The contractor installed trees and shrubs in late fall, and a few items still remain on the to-do list before the project can be called “complete.” The City is coordinating with the contractor to schedule the remaining work and anticipates the park opening sometime this spring. Also, the future connection point from the end of the current trail at the southwest corner of the property will soon be extended to 236th Street Southwest when access has been coordinated with the adjacent property owner.

Evergreen tennis courts: The City is working to hire a contractor to complete repairs to the tennis courts at Evergreen Playfield Complex. The three lower tennis courts will be renovated, while the single upper tennis court will be converted to three pickleball courts. These court improvements require dry weather to resurface and paint new lines. The City is anticipating this work to occur this summer.

Current park projects are updated on the City’s website .