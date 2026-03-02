Come dance with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club in March

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites you to dance every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. in March at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Beginner classes will be at 6:30 p.m. on two Wednesdays — March 4 and March 18 — before the regular dance. The Wednesday, March 11 dance starts at 6:45 p.m. to allow for teaching of a set dance.
Saturday, March 14 is the Farewell to Winter party from 7-9 p.m. The party includes a special guest performance of the In Folk Motion Cloggers. You’re invited to bring snack finger foods.
Also save the date for the April Foolishness Party from 7-9 p.m. on April Fool’s Day, Wednesday, April 1. The party features live music from the band Invartim.
Cost is $8, or $6 for members. Learn more at www.sno-king.org, dancesnoking@gmail.com, or 425-610-9393.
