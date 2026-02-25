Dungeness Crab Cakes the special at Scotty’s Food Truck Feb. 26-28

Sink your teeth into a taste of the Pacific Northwest with mouthwatering Dungeness Crab Cakes from Scotty’s Food Truck.

Made with fresh, succulent Pacific Northwest Dungeness Crab

Fried to golden-brown perfection

Served with crispy French fries and Scotty’s dreamy tartar sauce

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30pm Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 26-28. On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish and Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Scotty’s award-winning Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.