Letter to the editor: Congrats to MTHS pep band for TV time

Editor:

While I was watching the Chicago Bears versus Green Bay Packers football game on Saturday evening, at half time, Channel 13 has a “local half time show.” And there was our Mountlake Terrace High School pep band playing the song Tequila. Way to go Hawks!

Dale Jeremiah

Mountlake Terrace