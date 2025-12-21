Letter to the editor: Congrats to MTHS pep band for TV time

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Editor:
While I was watching the Chicago Bears versus Green Bay Packers football game on Saturday evening, at half time, Channel 13 has a “local half time show.” And there was our Mountlake Terrace High School pep band playing the song Tequila. Way to go Hawks!
Dale Jeremiah
Mountlake Terrace
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.