Local schools to receive 2026 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club grants

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has announced its 2026 grants for gardens and horticultural education in the Edmonds School District.

This year the club expanded the grant program to include middle and high schools as well as elementary schools. The grants include students from kindergarten through high school and reflect a range of backgrounds, including English learners and special needs students.

The grants also reflect a full range of horticultural interests from edibles to perennials to native plants and trees. Students will be weeding, planting and harvesting, learning about trees and careers in horticulture, working in teams and experiencing calming moments in nature.

The 2026 grant recipients are:

Beverly Elementary, Big Dog Garden Expansion

Chase Lake Elementary, School Garden Maintenance

Meadowdale High School, Community Garden with Life Skills Students with Moderate to Severe Disabilities

Scriber Lake High School, Greenhouse and Horticulture Mini Course

Sherwood Elementary, Sherwood Gardeners Beautify the Campus

Spruce Elementary Kindergarten, Revitalize Spruce Garden and Garden Club

Spruce Elementary, Student-led Tree Protection Club