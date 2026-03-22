Longevity expert Ken Stern to discuss ‘Healthy to 100’ at Edmonds Waterfront Center author event March 26

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Join us for the next presentation of the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Author & Speaker series, featuring “Healthy to 100: How Strong Social Ties Lead to Long Lives” with longevity expert Ken Stern starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

Stern is the founder and chair of the Longevity Project, which fosters public conversation and research on the impact on longer lives on civil society, and engages a global audience through events, research and newsletters. He is also the host of the award-winning podcast Century Lives, from the Stanford Center on Longevity.

He wrote about this topic — “Older Americans are lonely. It’s a public health crisis” Feb. 26 in USA Today.

The author talk will be the second appearance for Stern in Edmonds March 26. He will also be the featured speaker at the sold-out Edmonds Waterfront Center luncheon earlier that day.

Contrary to popular belief, the secret to living longer is not just about eating well, exercising or getting regular checkups. Instead, successful aging depends on the nature of your relationships and your social connections. If you want to live a healthy and rewarding life, you need to start with social health.

In Healthy to 100, Stern takes readers on a journey to some of the longest-lived countries in the world — Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Spain — places that have achieved great advances in longevity by intentionally strengthening social connections. Science shows that physical and mental health outcomes are all improved by the intergenerational connectedness, sense of purpose, and respect enjoyed by older people in these countries.

Their example offers us all a personal and societal guide for how we can better the second half of life. Weaving in surprising, colorful stories from around the world, Stern shows that the key to healthy longevity involves a mindset shift and purposeful building of social connections. Healthy to 100 offers a hopeful, attainable, research-backed model for anyone seeking a longer and healthier life.

The event is sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the My Neighborhood News Group and the Edmonds Bookshop. A book signing will follow the author talk.

Stern was previously the CEO of National Public Radio. During his tenure, NPR’s audience more than doubled, to more than 26 million weekly listeners. Prior to joining NPR, Stern was a senior executive in American International Broadcasting. Earlier in his career, he held positions in Democratic politics. He began his media career with Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty in Munich. Stern, a lawyer by training, holds degrees from Haverford College and Yale Law School. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife Beth Cooper and their son Nate.

Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for our guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The waterfront center also offers assistive listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone.

Tickets are $7.50. Reserve your seat online here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. March 26.