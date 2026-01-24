MLT Council releases statement regarding events in Minnesota, community safety

Full message:

January 22, 2026

A Message from the Mountlake Terrace City Council:

The City of Mountlake Terrace abhors and condemns violence in any form. In response to recent events in Minneapolis, the City Council reaffirms our commitment to civil rights for all individuals who live, recreate, conduct business, attend school, or worship in our community.

We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on January 7 in Minneapolis. National events impact all of us and we are committed to protecting and enhancing the quality of life for all members of our community. The City is firm in its commitment to address inequality and protect Constitutional and civil rights; including individuals’ constitutional right to peacefully protest without facing violent repercussions, property damage, or loss of human dignity.

Our Police Department has built trust within our community, and we value that trust. Our purpose is to serve Mountlake Terrace with honor and integrity. We recognize the commitment our Police Officers have made to the safety of our community.

Our city remains committed to public safety, respect for human dignity, and the right of all residents to live without fear. In the coming days we will continue to engage with residents, community groups, and law enforcement agencies to address concerns and work towards healing.

