MLT Council to vote on immigrant rights protection and stormwater grant Feb. 5

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5, will review and vote on the Resolution Affirming Support for Immigrants, which emphasizes constitutional protections, such as due process and privacy, for everyone who lives, works or visits the city. The resolution also endorses Washington’s Keep Washington Working Act and Courts Open to All Act and calls for education efforts to promote awareness of rights and community safety.

The Council will review and vote on a stormwater capacity grant from the Department of Ecology for Permit Compliance, and a resolution in adopting a new employee handbook.

The Council will also issue three proclamations for Lunar New Year, Ramadan and Black History Month.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.