MLT Recreation and Parks seeks volunteer commissioners

The Recreation and Park Advisory Commission (RPAC) is recruiting to fill a short-term vacancy ending June 2026. This commission promotes the use of recreation facilities and programs and participates in citywide special events. They encourage and contribute to volunteer park projects, including playground installations and park clean-up activities. They communicate with subcommittees, and other volunteer organizations providing recreation services within the community.

The Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee is currently recruiting for three members to represent Ballinger Park, Terrace Creek Park and position at-large. Members are appointed by RPAC and must live within a half mile of the park they represent.

Members take annual inventory of neighborhood parks and recommend park improvements to RPAC. They also play an active role in community park clean ups and other city events.

Application period closes this week. Interviews are expected to take place the evening of Monday, Feb. 9.

Apply on the City of MLT website.