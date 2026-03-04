Mountlake Terrace Chamber to host small business finance networking event March 31

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce will host its March networking event on small business finance from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the Lake Ballinger Center.

Building on the recent Chamber conversations about preparing local businesses for opportunities tied to the World Cup, the Chamber will present a live “Ask Me Anything” session featuring representatives from U.S. Bank.

Speakers include Assistant Vice President Tiffany R. Fritchman and Business Banking Relationship Manager Mieke Van Ess.

The event will offer an open Q&A format, giving business owners an opportunity to ask questions about funding options, preparing for financing, positioning for growth and understanding what lenders look for. Organizers say there will be no formal presentation, just practical information in a supportive, conversational setting.

The event is free for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers, hosted by Espresso Break with light bites and refreshments provided.

TO RSVP, visit the Chamber’s website.