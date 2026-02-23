Monday, February 23, 2026
Mountlake Terrace HS Band to host free jazz concert Feb. 26

Mountlake Terrace Jazz Ensemble 1 performing in 2024. (File photo)

Mountlake Terrace High School Band will present a free jazz concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at 21801 44th Ave. W., inviting the community to enjoy an evening of live student performances.

The concert will feature Chamber Winds, Symphonic Band, Jazz 1 and Jazz 2, showcasing a range of musical styles from traditional concert band repertoire to contemporary jazz selections.

The event is free and open to the public.

