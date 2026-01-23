Northwest Veterans Museum hosting veterans’ art exhibit with open house Jan. 31

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Northwest Veterans Museum in Lynnwood is hosting Boots on the Ground for Art, a special veterans’ art exhibit during the month of January. The exhibit paintings were done by veterans at The Oregon Society of Arts and honor both veterans’ military service and their belief in the power of art.

The museum will host an open house from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 with a featured presentation on the exhibit by Randall Vemer, the teacher and artist for the program. Admission is free and both the public and the veteran community are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

The exhibit is available for viewing during museum hours from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the Wicker Gallery at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. A companion film about the project is available to access via a QR code and is displayed at the museum. Visitors can view the film while touring the exhibit and the veterans museum.