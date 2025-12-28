Overnight I-5 lane reductions Dec. 29-31 for Sound Transit work

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Sound Transit contractor crews will be working along Interstate 5 near Mountlake Terrace Dec. 29-31 as part of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. Work involves the following closures:
- The right lane on southbound Interstate 5 between 212th and 220th Streets Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Dec. 29 through Wednesday morning, Dec. 31.
- The southbound I-5 off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Dec. 29 through Wednesday morning, Dec. 31.
