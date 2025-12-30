Paws for Reading event at Mountlake Terrace Library Jan. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace Library will host a Paws for Reading event from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 10.
Elementary students ages 6-12 and an adult are invited to stop by to read aloud to a certified therapy dog.
The event is supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries. The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
