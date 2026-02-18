Project Girl hosting spring break camp for 4th and 5th graders

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Lynnwood-based Project Girl Mentoring announced its latest expansion with the introduction of a spring break mentorship camp to explore wellness “through art, movement, expression and sisterhood,” according to the program’s website.

Date: April 6-9

April 6-9 Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Project Girl Mentoring office, 4114 198th St. S.W., Ste. 4, Lynnwood.

The curriculum-based spring camp for fourth- and fifth-grade mentees is part of the group’s new “Embrace” series focusing on wellness. Each camp session aims to help mentees “build confidence, develop coping skills and acquire life skills to feel empowered for the future,” the organization said.

Apply HERE or visit the Project Girl website for more information.

