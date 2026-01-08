Q&A panelists confirmed for Jan. 24 mental health movie screening, audience discussion in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Northwest Washington Civic Circle (NWCC), in partnership with Cutting Edge Animation and Compass Health, has confirmed the panelists for a special screening of Captain Zero: Into the Abyss: Part II at the Edmonds Theater at noon Saturday, Jan. 24.

The film follows a Black teenager on a mental health journey as he works to process his trauma, while attempting to save the day…and save himself. Framed through his therapy sessions, the story unfolds as Xerxes Hughes “recounts” his escapades as an amateur superhero and the pitfalls that lead to his encounter with The Depression Demon – -a physical manifestation of all his deep-seated insecurities.

“Captain Zero sits at the intersection of entertainment and mental health awareness, designed to both engage and inform through a gripping personal narrative about identity and self-worth,” said Z Cher-Amie, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cutting Edge Animation, and writer/director of Captain Zero: Into Abyss Part II.

After premiering at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, this 15-minute animated action/drama garnered attention for its bold visuals, impactful world-building and themes ripe for conversation with the creative team.

Following the screening, attendees are invited to stay for two panel Q&A sessions. The first will feature the leadership and producers of the film discussing its creative vision and process. The second panel will include mental health professionals and advocates, who will explore the film’s themes and guide conversation around local mental and behavioral health resources.

The panelist for each session includes:

Q&A with Cutting Edge Animation leadership and producers:

Chris Carthern

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Operating Officer Z Cher-Amie

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Writer/Director

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Writer/Director Queen L. Hibbler

Chief Marketing Officer

“The mental health journey, the pitfalls in addressing it and the misconceptions that comes with seeking support is personal to me,” said NWCC founder Alicia Crank. “Open discussions about mental health, especially within communities of color, are often treated as a taboo topic. There has been some significant movement in creating comfortable conversations and spaces, but we still have a long way to go.”

Recognizing the importance of these conversations, Compass Health joined as a partner to provide additional support for the event.

“Compass Health is proud to partner with the Northwest Washington Civic Circle to bring this film to our community,” said Tom Kozaczysnki, chief advancement officer at Compass Health. “This story explores experiences that are often underrepresented in conversations around behavioral health services, particularly for communities of color. We are honored to provide a space for important conversations and dialogue with individuals who may connect with the film. We are proud to have Sarah Adams, the clinical director of Snohomish County Outpatient Services for Compass Health, join the panel Q&A to help guide the conversation and identify ways we can strengthen the support in the behavioral health care we provide to young people and their families.”

Tickets are $5 and available for purchase through Northwest WA Civic Circle website. Any organizations that has partnership inquiries should contact Alicia Crank at aliciac@nwciviccircle.org.