Reader view: Let taxpayers decide about supporting MLT Pavilion renovation

Mayor Woodard, fellow councilmembers,

115 years ago, Seattle opened the Hiawatha Community Center in West Seattle. Last weekend there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand reopening after an extensive renovation, which included structural stabilization, seismic upgrades, new electrification system and interior refurbishment.

This project cost $7.5 million..

The Center does not have a pool and is only 17,500 square feet.

Two years ago, our city published the “Facility Condition Assessment.” The consultant’s report determined replacement costs for all equipment and roof for the Pavilion was $2,380,990.

For discussion purposes tonight, let’s assume the consultant’s figures are for just material, so I’ll round up to $5 million to include installation. And I’ll add $2 million for upgrades and expansion, but without altering the distinct hexagon shape. So, we are at $7 million. That’s 10% the cost of a new facility.

We learned last month that servicing the debt of our $12 million city hall costs the average homeowner $80 a year. Servicing a $7 million debt should be less than $60 a year. A levy rate of just a dime.

So, let’s find out what a renovation would cost. Let’s get bids from companies that will actually do the work, not a consultant.

Yes, the Pavilion could be closed for a year or so. During that time the City could lease the vacant U.S. Bank building across the street for Kids Krew, dance and fitness classes.

The elephant in the room that is missing from the financial sustainability discussions is the Pavilion. The Pavilion is a white elephant, a valuable but burdensome possession. In its current condition, a third-party operator may not want to be involved.

Our city has a long history of partnerships with private third parties — Waste Management, Comcast, Puget Sound Energy as examples.

If the $7 million cost is realistic for the needed renovation, put it on the ballot. And we will find out if that expense is something our taxpayers are willing to support.

Dale Jeremiah lives in Mountlake Terrace.