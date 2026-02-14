Reader view: Protect crime victim services in Snohomish County

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Crime victim services in Washington are facing a serious funding cliff, and consequences will be felt in communities like ours if action is not taken this legislative session.

Dawson Place Child Advocacy Center serves children and families impacted by abuse, sexual assault and other serious crimes in Snohomish County — some of the most vulnerable members of our community. These services — forensic interviews, medical exams, therapy, advocacy and coordination with law enforcement and CPS — are a critical part of our community’s safety net. Without these services, the terrible consequences of child abuse can endure a lifetime and the resulting cost to these children and our community multiplies.

Statewide, $21.38 million is needed to fully fund crime victim services and maintain services at their current capacity. Service providers already operate with limited budgets and struggle to fully meet existing needs. Current proposals in our state Legislature seek to reduce this amount by more than 50%. Without this investment, centers like ours may be forced to reduce services, limit access or leave children without timely support when they need it most.

Crime victims shouldn’t pay the price for budget shortfalls. We urge our legislators to act now to protect this essential funding and ensure survivors continue to receive the care and support they deserve by maintaining existing funding levels. Please call your legislators in Olympia and tell them how important it is to fully fund crime victim services. Because every child abuse survivor deserves safety, justice and healing.

Sincerely,

Board of Directors

Dawson Place Child Advocacy Center

Timothy Steen, President, Anderson Hunter Law Firm

Jason Cummings, Vice President, Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney

Mary Johanson, Secretary Community Member

Mark Duffy, Treasurer, Mountain Pacific Bank

Pam Daniels, Past President Community Member

Susanna Johnson Snohomish County Sheriff

Tom Sebastian Compass Health

Jerry Strieck, Everett Police Department

Karen Clements, Community Member

Kelsey Affronte, Beresford Booth

Michael Dixon, Mukilteo City Council

Sandra Surface, Department of Children, Youth and Families

Barry Stueve, Providence Swedish

Russell Keithley, Coastal Community Bank

Frances Wilder. Community Member

Heidi Beazizo, Community Member

Sherrie Allin, Community Member